Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.19

Shares of Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $3.06. Aerogrow International shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 172,500 shares traded.
Aerogrow International Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $110.19 million and a PE ratio of 11.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.
Aerogrow International Company Profile
AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aerogrow International (AERO)
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Aerogrow International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerogrow International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.