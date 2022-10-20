Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,554 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 2.6% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 49,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,047. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average of $67.23.

