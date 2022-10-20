Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 83.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 33.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 46.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 25,297 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.89. 42,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,844. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

