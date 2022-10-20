Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 1.1% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,887,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General Price Performance

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $236.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,446. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.24. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

