Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,506 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,542,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,179,000 after buying an additional 467,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,641 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 380,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.72. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.