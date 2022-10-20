Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and $15.00 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Aidi Finance (BSC)

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s launch date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The official message board for Aidi Finance (BSC) is aidifinance.medium.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

