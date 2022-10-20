Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 42,711 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 445.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,711 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 736.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.39. 169,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,487,342. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

