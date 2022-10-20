Aigen Investment Management LP Has $4.24 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,901 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,277 shares during the quarter. Tapestry accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of Tapestry worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 314.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2,507.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 48,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $30.85. 94,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,291. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

