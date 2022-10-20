Aigen Investment Management LP Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1,415.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,391 shares during the period. Workday makes up about 1.2% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8,913.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,383,000 after acquiring an additional 678,858 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Workday by 23,072.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 598,730 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Workday by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,616,000 after purchasing an additional 501,881 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Workday by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 376,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 340,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,008,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.57.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY remained flat at $146.50 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,110. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of -190.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.67.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.