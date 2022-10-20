Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $2.35 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,329 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROP traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $369.77. 8,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,333. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.