Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $5.84 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 187,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,000. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $280,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 19.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

BAC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,887,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

