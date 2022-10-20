Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

