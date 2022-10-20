Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 13,695 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. City State Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 47.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 254.7% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.48. The stock had a trading volume of 33,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,498. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.01. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

