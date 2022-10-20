Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Sysco by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $76.61. 55,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.