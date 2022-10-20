Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Sysco by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $76.61. 55,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

