Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,975 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 33,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 194,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,580 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.36. 335,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036,298. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

