Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 57,037 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $36.17. 448,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

