AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,628,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after purchasing an additional 274,244 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 276,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 214,592 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.29. 4,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,707. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

