AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Myriad Genetics worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of MYGN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.27. 1,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

