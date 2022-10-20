Aion Price Tops $0.0402 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $20.18 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00135722 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00260127 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00061356 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00021018 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.