Aion Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.08 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. Aion has a total market cap of $19.47 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00134218 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00257528 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00059616 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021466 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.