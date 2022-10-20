Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,632 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 47,829 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.60% of Akamai Technologies worth $87,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 892.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $74,998,000 after acquiring an additional 564,910 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,698,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $202,762,000 after acquiring an additional 377,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.16. 18,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,501. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.93.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.