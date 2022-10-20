Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Critical Comparison

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Alamos Gold 0 2 4 0 2.67

Alamos Gold has a consensus price target of $12.81, suggesting a potential upside of 74.08%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -67.58% -30.85% Alamos Gold 6.76% 4.51% 3.42%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources $100,000.00 135.82 -$3.46 million ($0.01) -5.88 Alamos Gold $823.60 million 3.51 -$66.70 million $0.14 52.57

Braveheart Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alamos Gold. Braveheart Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Braveheart Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc.

