Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock worth $309,126,735. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after buying an additional 5,268,640 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,927,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,942,000 after buying an additional 3,018,176 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 400.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,059,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,040,000 after buying an additional 1,648,088 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,661,000 after buying an additional 1,084,068 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

