Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Hits $0.0114 on Top Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Alchemy Pay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $40.66 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

