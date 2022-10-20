Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $33.28 and last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 307916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $318,670,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $317,854,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $213,821,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $133,359,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Alcoa by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,137 shares during the period.

Alcoa Trading Up 5.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.38.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

