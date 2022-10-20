Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Price Target Cut to C$10.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Algoma Steel Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $731.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.38 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $14,664,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 35.0% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

