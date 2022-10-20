Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Price Target Cut to C$10.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 2.5 %
Algoma Steel Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02.
Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $14,664,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 35.0% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
