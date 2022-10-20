Algorand Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and $57.84 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00078896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00059468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00014951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00025311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007436 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,250,032,098 coins and its circulating supply is 7,019,515,834 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

