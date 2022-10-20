Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.50.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Shares of AP.UN stock traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.97. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$26.15 and a twelve month high of C$48.89. The stock has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.

Insider Activity

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns bought 4,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.62 per share, with a total value of C$118,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,638,875.42.

(Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.