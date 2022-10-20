Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.50.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Shares of AP.UN stock traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.97. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$26.15 and a twelve month high of C$48.89. The stock has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.
Insider Activity
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
See Also
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.