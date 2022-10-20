Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 26.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.85.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $135.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allstate will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.