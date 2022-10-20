Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 56.6% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,710 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 220,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,791. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

