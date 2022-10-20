Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALLY. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point decreased their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.
Ally Financial Stock Performance
Shares of ALLY opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.