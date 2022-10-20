Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALLY. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point decreased their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

