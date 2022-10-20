Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Ally Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.11. 232,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,791. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 2,485,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,142,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,143,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 784,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 56,503 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

