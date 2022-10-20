Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALLY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.
Ally Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $56.28.
Institutional Trading of Ally Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ally Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.