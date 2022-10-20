Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALLY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ally Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

