Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Rating)

Read More

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.