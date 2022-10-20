Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $0.11 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $109.20 million and $946,132.00 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.28 or 0.01426239 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005842 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00020621 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00045490 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.06 or 0.01611666 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.