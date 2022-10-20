Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,750.28

Shares of Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,750.28 ($21.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,670 ($20.18). Alpha FX Group shares last traded at GBX 1,710 ($20.66), with a volume of 18,041 shares.

Alpha FX Group Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £786.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,909.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,749.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,860.32.

Alpha FX Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. Alpha FX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Insider Activity

Alpha FX Group Company Profile

In other Alpha FX Group news, insider Lisa Jane Gordon acquired 5,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,800 ($21.75) per share, for a total transaction of £101,970 ($123,211.70).

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions.

