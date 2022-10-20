Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s 5th Largest Position

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.3 %

Alphabet stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.94. The stock had a trading volume of 461,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,068,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

