Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Raised to $16.50

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ATEC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.43. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.06 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 268.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,988.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $72,561.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,304.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $487,614 in the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.