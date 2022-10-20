Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($2.53) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 234,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

