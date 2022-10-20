Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATRWF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,143. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

