Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $10.26. Altus Power shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 3,231 shares traded.

AMPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Altus Power Trading Down 4.0 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at about $12,973,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 1,571,727 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 18.9% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 247,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 470.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 328,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 115.7% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 309,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 166,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a current ratio of 11.48.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

