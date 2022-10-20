Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Downgraded by TheStreet

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $156,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 905,657 shares in the company, valued at $57,282,805.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $156,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 905,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,282,805.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ambarella by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

