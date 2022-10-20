American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.56 billion-$12.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Argus cut shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.38.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Down 3.6 %

AAL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,947,892. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,857,833 shares of the airline’s stock worth $88,656,000 after purchasing an additional 128,278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $44,800,000. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.