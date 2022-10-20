American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% over 2019 to ~$12.56-12.78, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.61 billion. American Airlines Group also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.70 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.3 %

AAL stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Melius assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,800,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 687.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 394,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 344,186 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

