American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% over 2019 to ~$12.56-12.78, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.61 billion. American Airlines Group also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.70 EPS.
American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.3 %
AAL stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,800,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 687.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 394,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 344,186 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.