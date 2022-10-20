American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. American Airlines Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.70 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.70 EPS.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,961,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,813,012. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

