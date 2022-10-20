American Axle & Manufacturing Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,016 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the typical volume of 1,702 call options.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE AXL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.