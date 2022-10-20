American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Decreased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,829 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in American Express by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $492,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

American Express Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $143.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average is $156.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

