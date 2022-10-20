American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Shares Up 0.8%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.22 and last traded at $20.06. 18,142 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

American Finance Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

