American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading Down 0.5%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.95. 182,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 466,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$8.25 target price on American Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 22.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$427.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61.

American Lithium ( CVE:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0703553 EPS for the current year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

