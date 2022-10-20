American Money Management LLC Buys 660 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.7% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mastercard Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $300.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.50 and a 200-day moving average of $333.55. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
